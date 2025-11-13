Ocean City Fire Dept.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A portion of the Ocean City Boardwalk was closed and nearby homes were evacuated as first responders investigated a severed gas line Thursday morning.

As of 11:23 a.m., the Ocean City Fire Department says the issue has been resolved and the scene was turned over to the gas company.

The Ocean City Fire department initially said they were called to the area of 8th Street and Washington Lane on reports of the severed line just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Multiple nearby homes were safely evacuated, and the Boardwalk was temporarily closed to foot traffic in both directions one block north and south of the area, according to officials.

 

