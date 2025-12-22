DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a Dover woman after they say she struck a 13-year-old and 17-year-old with her vehicle following an argument on Saturday.
Police say they were first called to the parking lot of a bank on South Bradford Street on reports of a vehicular assault on Dec. 20 just after 1:45 a.m. There, authorities found a 13-year-old with serious injuries from being struck by a vehicle and a 17-year-old who had also been hit. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Investigators say they then learned that Ciara Footman, 30, had been arguing with the teens in the parking lot when she entered her car and hit the victims. Footman then fled the scene but was later found in Camden by Delaware State Police.
Footman has been charged with the following:
-Vehicular Assault First Degree DUI Related
-Vehicular Assault Second Degree DUI Related
-Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
-Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
-Driving While Suspended or Revoked