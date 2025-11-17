HARRINGTON, Del - The Delaware State Fair announced the first three shows of their 2026 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series.
"Weird Al" Yankovic is slated to perform on Wednesday, July 29, as a stop on his "The Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour," with special guest Puddles Pity Party.
Bailey Zimmerman is slated to perform with Chandler Walters Sunday, July 26.
For King & Country is slated to perform Tuesday, July 28.
Tickets for these shows go on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., according to the Delaware State Fair.
The 2026 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series is expected to held in Harrington from July 23 to Aug. 1.
Past performers at the Delaware State Fair include Rick Springfield, Ludacris, Riley Green, CeCe Winans, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, and Gin Blossoms.