MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Preparedness ahead of the forecasted blizzard that is expected to bring heavy snow across Delmarva.
"In declaring a State of Preparedness for Maryland, I am directing the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate readiness efforts across state government in advance of the incoming winter storm,” said Gov. Moore. “The safety of Maryland families comes first. I am urging residents to prepare early, stay informed, and adjust plans, including postponing travel, as conditions change.”
State officials say the state of preparedness will better allow Maryland to "respond swiftly and effectively to potential hazards and threats," making information sharing and coordination easier.
They say Marylanders should prepare for travel disruptions during the storm.
“MDEM is actively monitoring this storm and working closely with our state and local partners to prepare for potential impacts across Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland. “We are planning for the possibility of heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions. Marylanders should stay informed, make their preparations now, and be ready to adjust plans as conditions change. If you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home, and always follow guidance from local officials.”