Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain with some snow mixing in in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.