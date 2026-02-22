DELAWARE - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has declared a State of Emergency as of 12 p.m. today in anticipation of the winter storm expected later today and into tomorrow.
Declaring a State of Emergency allows for the mobilization of statewide resources needed to prepare for and respond to the storm, including the activation of the Delaware National Guard.
"I'm declaring a State of Emergency and activating every available state resource to ensure Delawareans are protected as this blizzard blankets our communities, including increased risks for coastal flooding," said Governor Matt Meyer. "Prepare now, please stay off the roads once the storm begins, and look out for your neighbors. We will continue working around the clock to keep every Delawarean safe."
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has been activated at an Enhanced Watch level since Saturday morning. DEMA is slated for full activation today at 5 p.m. Several emergency response partners will help coordinate storm response.
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for all of Delaware until Monday. Snow fall totals are anticipated to be between 12 and 20 inches, bringing the potential for a historic winter storm to the area.
Delaware residents should anticipate the issuance of state-mandated Driving Restrictions. If restrictions are issued, we will keep you updated.
DEMA urges residents to sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System here for updates on hazardous conditions. Before conditions worsen, you should stock up on household essentials like non-perishable food and water, medications, first aid supplies, flashlights and battery-powered radios. Check on elderly or otherwise vulnerable neighbors and relatives.
Visit PrepareDE.org for tips on how to best prepare for the storm.