DELMARVA - Power companies across Delmarva are reporting high amounts of households left without power during this blizzard.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Choptank Electric reports over 15,300 household outages in Worcester County, over 8,400 in Wicomico County, over 7,800 in Talbot County, over 5,700 in Dorchester County, over 8,300 in Caroline County, over 3,000 in Somerset County and 3,100 in Queen Anne's County.
Delmarva Power reports over 6,100 households without power in Worcester County, over 5,700 in Wicomico, over 2,000 in Somerset County, over 200 in Caroline County, over 100 in Dorchester County, 81 in Queen Anne's County, over 400 in Talbot County, over 15,500 in Sussex County, and 1,200 in Kent County, Delaware.
Delaware Electric Cooperative reports over 43,600 people without power in Sussex County and over 13,000 in Kent County. The company withdrew utility crews due to dangerous conditions at 12:15 a.m., resuming repairs around 8:30 a.m. Officials say restoring power could take multiple days, with additional utility crews from Virginia on the way to assist.
A&N Electric Cooperative reports over 5,500 outages across Accomack County.
This story will be updated as the storm continues.