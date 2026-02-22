MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Emergency and activated the National Guard to support communities on the Eastern Shore as blizzard conditions persist on Sunday.
Moore’s office urged Marylanders to avoid travel, follow local forecasts, prepare for winter storm hazards, and prepare for outages in a press release on Feb. 22. The State of Emergency is set to last through Monday evening.
“The safety of Marylanders comes first and this storm has the potential to produce life-threatening conditions across large parts of the state,” said Gov. Moore. “Stay off the roads, check on your neighbors, and listen to local authorities. Please be vigilant and take this storm seriously to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Moore’s office says the state government will also be closed on Feb. 23.
The Maryland National Guard also announced that about 45 National Guard soldiers had been activated to support local governments on the Eastern Shore with 18 high-clearance vehicles to support rapid response capabilities during the storm.
First responders in Denton and Salisbury can expect support from Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, or Humvees, according to the National Guard.
“Our Soldiers are trained, equipped, and ready to move when Marylanders need help,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew W. Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard. “After responding to a similar snowstorm just last month, they bring recent, real-world experience to this mission and are prepared to immediately support local first responders. Protecting our communities is our priority, and our Soldiers will leverage their established relationships with emergency operations personnel to ensure a rapid and effective response.”
Governor Moore’s Office says the following departments have also taken steps to prepare and respond to the winter storm:
-The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and the Maryland Joint Information Center to help coordinate emergency responses.
-The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration Emergency Operations Center is clearing roadways.
-Maryland State Police are increasing staffing across the state.
-The Public Service Commission has reported that electrical utilities have implemented storm preparedness and restoration readiness measures. Utilities have also adjusted staffing levels ahead of any reported outages.
-The Maryland Department of Disabilities’ non-emergency disability hotline will be monitored beginning 7 p.m. The hotline is available at 410-340-9263.
For more information on winter storm preparedness, you can visit mdem.maryland.gov