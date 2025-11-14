SMYRNA, Del. - In November 2024, the Smyrna Police Department arrested three Smyrna Elementary School employees following a months-long investigation into child abuse and neglect allegations. Two of the three suspects have now been sentenced to probation.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Makayla Lomax of Smyrna plead guilty to one count of Child Abuse in the 4th Degree on September 11. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to have no contact with any of the victims. Lomax is also now prohibited from having any job that requires work with children in any capacity, as well as adults with disabilities during the period of her probation. Her conviction carries a mandatory registry on the Child Abuse Registry.
Lomax was originally charged with Child Abuse in the 3rd Degree, 9 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Offensive Touching.
Another employee, Marissa Johnson of Smyrna, plead guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child on November 13. She was also sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to have no contact with any of the victims. Additionally, Johnson is prohibited from any jobs that require work with children in any capacity as well as adults with disabilities. Johnson's conviction also carries a mandatory registry on the Child Abuse Registry, according to Delaware DOJ.
Johnson was originally charged with 10 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Offensive Touching.
Delaware DOJ says the third employee arrested had her case dismissed due to insufficient evidence.