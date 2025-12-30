DOVER, Del - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to stop Delaware’s new Medical Aid in Dying law from going into effect this week, according to court documents acquired by WBOC.
The lawsuit was first filed earlier in December against Delaware by a coalition of disability and patient advocacy groups. Plaintiffs argued the new law, which would allow terminally ill patients with six months or left to live to choose medical aid in dying in Delaware, was discriminatory to those with disabilities.
“Throughout the country, a state-endorsed narrative is rapidly spreading that threatens people with disabilities: namely, that people with life-threatening disabilities should be directed to suicide help and not suicide prevention,” the lawsuit read. “This world view is being touted as a commonsense objective: people who have life-threatening disabilities should be able to readily obtain physician assisted suicide.”
As part of the suit, plaintiffs sought a preliminary injunction to keep the law from going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026, until the legal challenge had been resolved.
On Dec. 19, several individuals and Compassion & Choices Action Network filed to intervene in the case on behalf of Delaware to fight the lawsuit. Susan Boyce and Vickie George, themselves suffering serious medical conditions, argued they had more stake in the case than Delaware attorneys and could more effectively argue against the challenge.
“If the Act does not go into effect on January 1, 2026, the ‘thoughtful and emotional end-of-life planning’ that Ms. Boyce engaged in with her family and medical providers ‘will be compromised,’ and she again will be forced to focus on ‘the uncertainties of [her] death’ rather than the ‘joy of living whatever time [she has] left to the fullest,’” the Dec. 19 filing read.
Defendants then asked the judge to dismiss the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction.
On Tuesday, Dec. 30, District Court Judge for the District of Delaware Gregory B. Williams took the surprising step of not just denying the temporary restraining order, but dismissing the lawsuit in its entirety.
The plaintiffs, the judge argued in a memorandum opinion issued Tuesday, lacked standing in bringing the lawsuit against Delaware. Accordingly, Judge Williams ordered the case to be dismissed.
In denying the preliminary injunction against the law, the judge also went on to reject the plaintiffs’ arguments that the End of Life Options Act would exclude those with terminal illnesses from Delaware’s suicide prevention services.
“The problem for Plaintiffs, however, is that the assisted suicide contemplated by Delaware’s EOLOA is entirely voluntary,” Judge Williams writes. “Plaintiffs fail to provide, nor could the Court identify, a case where discrimination under the ADA was found by virtue of a person with disabilities being granted more options than their non-disabled counterparts. Contrary to Plaintiffs’ suggestion, nothing in Delaware’s EOLOA could reasonably be read to deny people with disabilities under the ADA with access to suicide prevention services.”
With Tuesday’s decision in federal court, the End of Life Options Act is again slated to take effect on Jan. 1.
The Institute for Patients' Rights, one of the plaintiffs, announced on Tuesday their plans to appeal the decision to the 3rd Circuit Court.
"The decision not to implement a temporary restraining order puts vulnerable Delawareans at risk in the coming days, and we will be carefully monitoring the situation for patients in Delaware, especially given the lack of regulations issued by Delaware at this time," the Institute said in a statement. "The judge’s decision effectively accelerates the process for us to achieve a final decision and real justice at the appellate level, where we trust that equal human dignity will prevail and the Delaware assisted suicide law will be permanently overturned."
Both Susan Boyce and Vickie George also weighed in on the court's decision Tuesday.
“I am relieved Judge Williams allowed Delaware’s medical aid in dying law to go into effect as planned,” Boyce said. “It allows me to continue to focus on living my life to the fullest, not fearing death and the dying process.”
“Autonomy and choice in healthcare decisions is important for all Delawareans,” said George. “I am happy Judge Williams did not take this important healthcare option away for Delawareans who qualify.”