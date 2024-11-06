SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna Police Department has announced the arrest of three Smyrna Elementary School employees following a months-long investigation into child abuse and neglect allegations.
According to police, their investigation first began in February 2024 and revealed patterns of misconduct in a special needs elementary classroom.
Investigators say some employees working in the classroom would allegedly throw objects at students and yell at them. One suspect, Makayla Lomax, 31, of Smyrna is accused of hitting a student in the face and using a spray water bottle as punishment.
Police further discovered another incident from 2022 in which two employees, Marissa Johnson and Morgan Donahue, allegedly fed hot sauce and hot chips to a special needs student with a digestive disability.
The following three suspects have been charged as follows:
Marissa Johnson, 26, of Smyrna has been charged with 10 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Offensive Touching.
Makayla Lomax, 31, of Smyrna, was charged with Child Abuse 3rd Degree, 9 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Offensive Touching.
Morgan Donahue, 21, of Clayton, was charged with 1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a child.