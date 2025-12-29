POCOMOKE, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office has announced an arrest following an arson investigation on Sunday in Pocomoke.
According to investigators, Worcester County Emergency Services was alerted to a house fire on Linden Ave on Dec. 28 just before 1:45 p.m.. The caller reported her house was on fire and that she was trapped on the second floor. A Pocomoke City police officer, an EMS clinician, and a volunteer firefighter quickly arrived on the scene and forced their way into the home without safety equipment to rescue the victim. Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company arrived shortly after to bring the fire under control.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the victim was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office then began an investigation and say they were able to determine that the fire had been purposely started inside the home. A person of interest, Margaret Jane Benchama, was identified but initially could not be located, according to officials.
Benchama was later found and detained around 6:30 p.m. During an interview, investigators say she ultimately admitted to starting the fire. Benchama was then arrested on charges of 1st and 2nd degree arson and is currently being held without bond.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Benchama was the victim's roommate, and the two had been arguing recently. The victim, according to charging documents, told Benchama she would be evicted on Feb. 1, 2026.
Benchama later told police she "snapped" and set fire to a stack of cardboard boxes and other discarded Christmas gift material while the victim was upstairs sleeping and on oxygen, according to court records. She then left the home and did not call 911 or report the fire, charging documents read.