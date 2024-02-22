SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna School District is investigating reports of possible professional misconduct in a classroom at Smyrna Elementary School.
According to the School District, a report alleging the misconduct was originally received on February 16th. The District released a statement Wednesday, February 21st, at noon saying they had taken precautions while the investigation is underway, including contacting law enforcement and providing alternative staff for student instruction.
At 5:30 p.m Wednesday, the Smyrna School District, issued an update on their statement, saying the alleged misconduct under investigation was not sexual in nature. Staff were at the Elementary School to provide support for students, employees, and parents, according to the statement.
“It is understandable that questions remain regarding this active investigation,” the Smyrna School District said. “We will continue to update parents and guardians as soon as more information is available.”