FRUITLAND, MD - Maryland State Police have arrested a Fruitland man on murder charges after finding his mother dead on Sunday night.
On Tuesday, May 7th, WBOC obtained further details into the grisly murder allegations.
According to investigators, Fruitland police were called to a home on Sand Castle Boulevard on reports of an unconscious woman on May 5th just before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found the victim, Beatrice Gentry, 68, dead in a bathroom.
According to arrest documents, Beatrice Gentry's son, Jeremy, 48, was arguing with his mother over his drug habits and $20 on Sunday. Records say Jeremy asked his father to wait in the car during the argument with his mother and to drive him to his girlfriend's house. After his father had gone to the car, Jeremy retrieved a crowbar and struck his mother on the head several times, according to court records.
Records go on to detail that Gentry then dragged his mother from the kitchen to a bathroom, filled the bathtub, and placed her into the tub. Gentry then slit his mother's throat and stabbed her several times, according to court records.
Gentry then told his father, who was waiting outside, his mother had gone for a walk according to official documents. His father then drove him to Snow Hill and dropped him off. Upon returning home, Gentry's father found Beatrice Gentry's body and called 911.
Jeremy Gentry was arrested Monday morning without incident and has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
Gentry was ordered held without bond during a hearing this morning, May 7th, according to court records.
Authorities say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.