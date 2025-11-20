WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – First responders were on the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of US 50 and Hobbs Road on Thursday morning.
MDOT reports the crash happened at approximately 7:16 a.m on Nov. 20.
The agency's interactive traffic map showed US 50 westbound closed as of 9 a.m. The roadway has since been reopened.
Details are remain limited, but Salisbury Police have confirmed to WBOC the crash involved one vehicle and one man has been reported deceased. Authorities were working to notify next of kin before identifying the victim.
