SERIOUS CRASH GENERIC

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – First responders were on the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of US 50 and Hobbs Road on Thursday morning.

MDOT reports the crash happened at approximately 7:16 a.m on Nov. 20.

The agency's interactive traffic map showed US 50 westbound closed as of 9 a.m. The roadway has since been reopened.

Details are remain limited, but Salisbury Police have confirmed to WBOC the crash involved one vehicle and one man has been reported deceased. Authorities were working to notify next of kin before identifying the victim.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you