SUSSEX COUNTY - A car went off the road and ended up in the Indian River Bay near Oak Orchard late Wednesday night, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire company says the car was passing another vehicle on Oak Orchard Road and did not stop at the end of the road. Fire officials say the car went through a private drive area, hit a bulkhead berm and several pilings before overturning and stopping on its roof in the bay just before midnight.
A person inside was taken to a nearby medical facility.
The fire company says the crash happened during extremely blow-out tidal conditions.
Multiple crews were called to assist in the water rescue.
Delaware State Police is investigating.