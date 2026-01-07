GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has announced the arrest of former Sussex County Prosecutor Martin Cosgrove in an alleged DUI hit-and-run incident.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Jan. 7, Jennings said Cosgrove drove under the influence and had damaged property in a hit-and-run. Jennings did not specify when or where the incident had occurred.
“I have stated before that the point of the law is to guarantee that, regardless of the individuals, we all play by the same rules,” Jennings said. “Prosecutors are agents of the law, but we are not and must not be above it. To that end, and to foreclose any personal or professional conflict, this case has been assigned to the Director of our Family Division, a veteran prosecutor with both misdemeanor and felony trial experience, who works in a different county, Division, and Court than the defendant.”
Cosgrove has been Jennings’ colleague for decades, according to the Attorney General, and a member of the Sussex County Bar. He recently served as Chief Sussex County Prosecutor.
No one was hurt in the alleged DUI incident, according to Jennings.
“Our country’s casual attitude toward drunk driving is out of hand, and it has to stop,” Jennings said. “This is a cultural problem and a public safety threat that we cannot tolerate—least of all among those with the privilege to enforce the law.”