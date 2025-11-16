Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM THROUGH 6 PM EST ACROSS THE LOWER MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA EASTERN SHORE. The combination relative humidity values falling to between 30 and 40 percent, and strong west-northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, will lead to an increased risk for adverse fire behavior later today, especially this afternoon. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Residents and visitors are urged to properly dispose of cigarette butts, matches, and any other flammable items in appropriate containers. Additionally, exercise caution if operating any equipment that could create sparks and keep vehicles off of dry grass. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly. Lastly, remember to obey local burn bans. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. For Virginia, visit dof.virginia.gov