DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation has announced that DART statewide service changes will go into effect Sunday, November 16. These changes come after DTC received feedback from riders and the public through five public hearing workshops that were held in September, as well as online feedback submissions.
By county, the changes are as follows.
Kent County:
- Route 101 Weekday
- Route revised to serve Modern Maturity, Gateway West Shopping Center, and Eden Hill Medical Center.
- Limited service will be provided to Dover High School.
- Route 101 Saturday
- Serving Gate West Shopping Center.
- Route 102
- This route will be discontinued. Route 101 will replace Route 102 as noted above.
- Route 105 Weekdays
- Reducing service frequencies from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes.
- Route 107 Weekdays
- Discontinuing evening service after 5:30 p.m.
- Route 109 Weekdays
- Discontinuing evening service after 7:30 p.m.
- Route 117 Weekdays
- Discontinuing the 5:45 a.m. trip from Harrington to Camden Walmart.
- The route will be revised to continue straight on Clark Street toward US 13, no longer traveling along Delaware Avenue.
- The Fairgrounds will only be served in one direction.
Sussex County:
- Route 201 Weekdays
- Discontinuing late-night service after 10:00 p.m.
- Route 201 Saturdays
- Discontinuing one round trip departing Lewes Transit Center at 6:05 a.m. and from Rehoboth Boardwalk at 6:30 a.m.
- Route 212 Saturdays
- Discontinuing two trips from Delmar to Georgetown Hub at 8:44 p.m. and 10:14 p.m.
- Route 215
- Service along DE 23 from Long Neck to Massey's landing will be discontinued during the off-season (September to May)
- Service to Long Neck and Massey's Landing will be provided during Beach Bus season (May to September)
Several park and ride lots are also being eliminated from New Castle and Kent Counties, though existing bus stops associated with these locations will continue to be served. In Kent County, they are:
- Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover
- St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 425 North DuPont Highway, Dover
- Faith Community Church, 2240 South DuPont Highway, Dover
New route schedules are available online.