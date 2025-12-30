DOVER, DE- After nearly a week of closures, Delaware DMV offices reopened, with lines of cars and people stretching around the buildings. Many drivers said the waits lasted hours, with lines longer than they had ever experienced.
The closures follow a fatal officer-involved shooting at the Wilmington DMV on December 23, which forced all four locations to shut down. On Monday, Dec. 29, three locations — Delaware City, Georgetown, and Dover — reopened, while the Wilmington office remains closed with no set reopening date.
Many drivers who normally visit the Wilmington DMV were redirected to reopened offices, resulting in longer wait times and increased crowding statewide.
Rhyenne Dandy, a Dover driver visiting the DMV after her fiancé bought a car yesterday, said she knew the lines were long but was still overwhelmed by the crowds.
“As soon as we pulled in, we saw the whole back line of inspection. So we didn't get here that early, but I was expecting to see what I saw as soon as I pulled up. And then all the people are lined up out here as well.”
Already in that three-hour-long inspection line was Jacob Sheffield, a Dover driver who said these were the longest lines he had ever seen at this location.
“I got here originally about 7:30, and I was parked about here — probably about a line of like 75 cars, all in one lane. I got through around 10:30, had a problem with my trailer, circled back, fixed it, and am now back in line. Probably another 75 cars ahead of me."
Kathryn Beasley of DelDOT said it’s normal to see increased wait times after even a single day of closures, but after nearly a week offline, long lines and crowded offices were expected.
"With all four locations being closed for several days last week, the Wilmington location remaining closed, and we do not have an estimated reopening date for that at this moment, as well as a short week due to the New Year's Day holiday this week- At the remaining three DMV locations, we are seeing a higher than normal increase in wait times at our remaining Delaware City, Dover and Georgetown DMV locations.”
Many drivers, like Dandy, said long lines and hours spent at the DMV were frustrating.
“I hope I go in there and it's not longer than an hour and a half wait because I don't know how irritable I'm going to get waiting in there.”
However, Dandy said she understands the reason for the closures and knows drivers need to be patient.
“It's really not fair, but I don't think it's right for me to sit here and complain about the DMV times when somebody lost their life defending the DMV out of all things.”
DelDOT leaders are urging drivers to be patient and, if possible, delay trips until next week or use online services. Officials also said all late fees are being waived through the end of January 2026.