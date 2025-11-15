SELBYVILLE, Md. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating an incident in which a 64-year-old man from Selbyville fell from a fourth-floor balcony and died.
On November 14, around 12:25 p.m., DSP officials say troopers responded to the 38000 block of Monroe Avenue in Selbyville for a death investigation. The preliminary findings revealed that a 64-year-old man was repairing a fourth-floor balcony on a residence and reached over the railing to hammer a nail. As he did so, the railing detached and the man fell to the ground and water below the balcony.
Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.