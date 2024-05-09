EDEN, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man in December of last year.
According to police, Aaron Douglas III, 32, was walking with his girlfriend along South Upper Ferry Road in Eden on December 4th, 2023 around 8 p.m. when a vehicle struck him. Police say Douglass pushed his girlfriend out of the way, likely saving her life. Investigators say the driver fled the scene.
Douglas was flown to Shock Trauma in critical condition but died of his injuries days later.
The Princess Anne Police Department was able to locate a suspect vehicle in December which was seized pending a crime scene analysis, according to investigators. Police said in December a person of interest had also been identified, but charges remained pending findings of the investigation.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, on Monday, May 6th, a Wicomico County Judge ordered the arrest warrant for Catherine Ann Thornton, 39, of Eden in connection with the hit-and-run death of Douglas. Charging documents allege Thornton killed Douglass in a “grossly negligent manner” while driving, was impaired by drugs at the time, and failed to remain at the scene of the accident.
Thornton was arrested on Wednesday, May 8th on the following charges:
-Grossly Negligent Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle/Vessel
-Criminally Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle/Vessel
-Homicide-Motor Vehicle - Drugs
-Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Controlled Dangerous Substance
-Failure to Return/Remain at Accident Involving Death
-Failure of Driver to Render Assistance to Injured
-Alter/Conceal/Remove Physical Evidence
-CDS: Possess - Not Cannabis
Thornton has been ordered held without bond, according to court documents.