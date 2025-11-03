SUSSEX COUNTY - A Lewes man was arrested after a three-car crash near Harbeson on Oct. 31.
Delaware State Police say a cadillac was driving on Hollymount Rd. near Scottie Run, and then crossed over the center line, sideswiping a car, then hitting the front of a second car.
They say 64-year-old Timothy Wolak from Lewes was driving the cadillac. While speaking with him, they say troopers saw several signs of impairment. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the second car that was hit head-on is a 26-year-old woman from Laurel. She was flown by Delaware State Police to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver that got sideswiped did not report any injuries.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company officials say the woman was trapped in her car due to the crash.
DSP say troopers went to the hospital where Wolak was showing more signs of impairment, and they say a blood search warrant was obtained.
After being released from the hospital, Wolak turned himself in on Nov. 3. He was arrested and charged for the following offenses:
- Vehicular assault 1st degree (felony)
- Driving under the influence
- Related traffic offenses
He was arraigned and released on a $3,101 bond.