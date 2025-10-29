OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City and the parents of a two-year-old tragically killed in a boardwalk tram accident in August of last year have agreed to a settlement outside of court, according to documents obtained by WBOC.
On the night of Aug. 20, 2024, first responders were called to the Ocean City Boardwalk near Dorchester Street on reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a tram. The ensuing investigation revealed a two-year-old was crossing the boardwalk tram pad when he was fatally struck.
The incident sent ripples of grief throughout the community and the boardwalk tram service was halted with no clear indication of if or when it would return. The Ocean City Police Department then launched an investigation into the tragic accident.
Over a year later, Ocean City confirmed to WBOC the boardwalk tram service will not be returning.
According to documents obtained through a Maryland Public Information Act request filed by WBOC, Ocean City and the family of the boy reached a settlement in August of 2025. In the settlement, the family agrees not to pursue any claims against Ocean City, including any wrongful death claims.
In return, Ocean City has agreed to pay a total of $400,000 to the family, though the city maintains no wrongdoing or liability.
“Plaintiffs understand and agree that, by entering into this Release and/or paying the Settlement Funds (and agreeing to do so), Ocean City makes no admission whatsoever of liability, fault, wrongdoing, or responsibility, of any kind, in regard to the Occurrence and/or the claims asserted in the litigation,” the settlement filing reads.
According to the settlement, the boy’s family also requested that Ocean City memorialize him with a dedicated bench plaque near the intersection of the incident. Ocean City officials agreed to do so through their Bench Dedication Program and said they would waive any and all fees associated with the bench’s application, creation, installation, and maintenance.
The settlement was signed on Aug. 7, 2025.