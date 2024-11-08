OCEAN CITY, Md. -- There's a strong possibility the suspension of tram services could extend into next year. The popular attraction was suspended back in August after one of the trams hit and killed a two-year-old on the boardwalk.
On Friday, Ocean City City Manager Terry McGean confirmed to WBOC that the tram will unlikely return for the 2025 summer season. One neighbor we spoke with told us he's conflicted because while the accident was tragic, he believes the tram provides a necessary service.
Regardless, the tram has been absent from the boardwalk for the past few months, and McGean said it could stay that way for a while.
"Just a number of issues that are coming up as we move into the investigation that we think is going to take some time for us to address what we need to," said McGean.
One of those issues is a potential upcoming legal battle as a result of the deadly accident this summer.
"We have been put on notice about a possible lawsuit and that's really all I can say," said McGean.
As the town prepares for a possible day in court, neighbors are preparing for a summer without a service they feel is crucial.
"I think it just does get a lot of use and to have it under one incident, is difficult, it's difficult to take away," said Andrew Shane. "I know seniors use it, families use it with children, it's a very valuable amenity."
McGean said an amenity is all the tram ever was, so the town is playing it safe.
"It's something we want to be able to keep going, but let's be clear, it's not a required form of public transportation, it was a sight-seeing ride," said McGean.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and the Ocean City Police Department was not able to provide us with any updates on the case. Spokesperson Ashley Miller did, however, give us insight into what the department has been doing over the past few months.
Miller said the OCPD's Traffic Safety Unit is handling the investigation. The unit is receiving help from the OCPD's Patrol Division, Major Crimes Division, Worcester County State's Attorney's Office and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
According to Miller, officers complete witness statements, gather video analysis, and reconstruct the crash. The reconstruction considers the direction of travel, speeds, human factors, driver distractions, equipment issues and the weather.
Miller also told us the department is going through a lengthy approval process to acquire search warrants and subpoenas. Miller said OCPD understands the community's concerns and is working to ensure a thorough investigation.