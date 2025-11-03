WICOMICO COUNTY - Maryland State Police say there was a second deadly shooting in Wicomico County Nov. 2. where a woman was killed and a man was injured. They say this shooting is connected to the officer-involved Jefferson St. shooting in Salisbury.
MSP say around 5:00 p.m., troopers were sent to North Westover Drive in Wicomico County for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man is being treated for his injuries.
On Monday, MSP identified the dead woman as 44-year-old D'Hikiyah Sanika Jones and identified the man who was injured as 23-year-old Ferguson Milford. Police believe Jones and Milford are mother and son.
MSP said a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.
Then, around 7:00 p.m., investigating led MSP and Salisbury Police to Jefferson St. in Salisbury, where officers believed the suspected shooter to be.
According to a post from the Salisbury Police Department, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police say the male suspect is dead and no officers were injured.
Just a few feet away when shots rang out, was Teresa Kaatz.
"It was terrifying," said Kaatz. "I will tell you, Salisbury police are exemplary. People need to be thankful that they're doing their job the way they're taught. They did good."
Kaatz was not involved with either shooting. This was simply a case of wrong place, wrong time.
She tells WBOC on Sunday night she was coming home from her daughter's house in Hebron. She pulled her red pickup truck into the driveway around 7:00 p.m., and that's when what can only be described as a horrifying night began to unfold.
"I was getting ready to get out of the truck, and there were all these lights and there was an individual, a man, in front of my truck," said Kaatz. "I could hear yelling, and he put the gun down on the hood of my truck and the police were telling him 'hands up, hands up', and then they started yelling at me."
Kaatz said police then attempted to hustle her off to the side, but they barely made it out of the driveway before the shooting began.
"We got to about here," said Kaatz, pointing to the edge of her driveway. "We started running because somebody, they started shooting."
The hood of Kaatz' red pickup and the side of her house is now riddled with bullets.
"My truck, I don't know if I can drive my truck because it's all shot up," said Kaatz, fighting back tears. "I was terrified that my dogs had gotten shot because there's eight holes on the side of the house, three went through my house and I didn't know if my dogs had gotten shot."
She confirmed that her dogs are okay.
According to the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, the suspect was standing near Kaatz' car and there was an object on the hood.
Officers confronted the suspect and gave repeated commands, but the suspect did not comply and reached for the object on the hood. At that point, several police officers began shooting and hit the suspect, according to IID.
IID said officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived and took the suspect to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the police-involved shooting in Salisbury. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the investigation into the shooting on North Westover Drive.