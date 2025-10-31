PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Friday in Somerset County.
Details are currently limited, but police say a 2022 White Freightliner box truck was driving south on Route 13 near Peggy Neck Road just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 31 when it drove off the road into a tree. MSP says the driver was the only person in the vehicle and did not survive.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Maryland State Police say the investigation into the crash is still active.