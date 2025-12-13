DELMARVA - A quiet Saturday has given way to another snow event on Delmarva, and WBOC will continue to provide updates both over the air and online.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says the northern parts of the peninsula have seen a decent snowfall early Sunday, Dec. 14. While we were in no way expecting a major winter storm, snow accumulations could still create slippery conditions as Delmarva heads out to Sunday services in the morning.
Heavier amounts of snow, 3-5 inches, are possible closer to the I-95 corridor by the time the system passes. Those totals are progressively lighter the further south you live on Delmarva, with the Mid-Shore and most of Delaware expected to see between 1-3 inches.
WBOC crews were live on Sunday morning, with Tiffani Amber giving us a glimpse at Dover's snowfall while Grace Harman showed us the conditions in Cambridge.
