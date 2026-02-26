REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - This past weekend’s major winter storm is putting the freeze on one of Delmarva’s biggest winter traditions.
The City of Rehoboth Beach has canceled the 2026 Lewes Polar Bear Plunge and 5K Run to the Plunge, citing safety concerns following significant snowfall across the area.
City leaders say the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” with more than 20,000 plungers and spectators expected to pack the beach and boardwalk Sunday, March 1.
The plunge was previously postponed from its original date of Feb. 1 due to weather.
The boardwalk and all beach crossings remain snow covered, according to officials. Many sidewalks throughout downtown Rehoboth are also blanketed in snow.
Parking, already at a premium for major events in Rehoboth, has become even more scarce due to snow piles and blocked spaces. Officials say the lack of parking and safe walkways has created conditions that cannot support the expected crowds.
The plunge will not be rescheduled this year.
“Unfortunately, we cannot justify putting people’s safety at risk, nor can we shift our resources to focus on the event,” says Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks. “Public works and public safety crews in the city and the surrounding areas have been working around the clock this week, so preparing and staffing the event isn’t feasible this weekend. This timing is unfortunate for all of us, as the Polar Bear Plunge is a wonderful event that we enjoy participating in every year, but we need to put safety first and utilize our resources properly.”
Still, several events tied to the weekend will go on as planned:
Friday, Feb. 27
-4:00–7:00 p.m. — Plunge and 5K packet pickup and souvenir sales at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center
Saturday, Feb. 28
-12:00–2:00 p.m. — Fire & Ice in the Atlantic Sands Ballroom
-2:30–5:00 p.m. — Restaurant Chili Contest
-4:00–7:00 p.m. — Plunge and 5K packet pickup and souvenir sales at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center
Organizers are encouraging participants to pick up their hoodies and incentive items and take part in a virtual plunge instead. Whether that means tossing water balloons, jumping into a snowbank, dumping a bucket of icy water, or getting creative in your own way, supporters are asked to share photos and videos to keep the spirit of the event alive.
City officials say they understand the disappointment but emphasize safety comes first and they’re already looking ahead to bringing everyone back together for the 2027 plunge.