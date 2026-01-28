LEWES, Del. - The cold-water tradition thousands look forward to each winter is getting a later start this year.
Special Olympics Delaware announced on Wednesday that the 2026 Lewes Polar Bear Plunge has been postponed due to expected severe weather conditions, citing safety concerns for participants, volunteers, athletes, first responders, and staff.
The plunge, originally scheduled for February 1, is now slated to take place Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Rehoboth Beach.
Organizers say the decision was made in coordination with law enforcement and emergency officials, emphasizing that safety has always been the event’s top priority.
The postponement affects the entire Plunge Weekend Festival, including packet pickup in Newark, the 5K Run to the Plunge, and other related events. Those activities are now expected to take place during the weekend of Feb. 27 through March 1, pending confirmation with sponsors and partners.
The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge, now in its 35th year, is one of Delaware’s largest fundraising events, drawing thousands of participants into the Atlantic to support Special Olympics Delaware athletes.
Organizers are asking anyone who made overnight travel arrangements to contact hotels or lodging providers directly to cancel or reschedule.
Despite the change in plans, Special Olympics Delaware says it looks forward to hosting all elements of the plunge weekend once conditions allow, thanking the community for its patience and continued support.
More information and updates can be found at PlungeDE.org.