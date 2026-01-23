DELMARVA - A significant winter storm is expected to impact Delmarva and the region at large beginning late Saturday and continuing into Monday, bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and dangerously cold temperatures.
Cities and towns across the peninsula have issued emergency declarations, parking restrictions, and safety reminders as officials urge residents to prepare now and avoid unnecessary travel.
Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia: State of Emergency declared
Delmarva's three state Governors have all declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm. The declarations allow state agencies and utilities to coordinate response efforts and pre-position resources.
Marylanders, Virginians, and Delawareans are urged to complete travel before conditions deteriorate, stay off roads during the storm when possible, and give snowplows and emergency vehicles the right of way.
Ocean City: Winter Storm Warning issued
The Town of Ocean City, along with all of Delmarva, is now under a Winter Storm Warning, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia.
Precipitation is expected to begin as snow Saturday evening, intensify overnight, then transition to sleet and freezing rain, with rain possible on Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to rise from the 20s into the upper 30s, allowing snow and ice to accumulate and remain on surfaces.
Ocean City officials say snow and sleet accumulations of up to 6 inches are possible, with ice becoming the primary concern as the storm progresses. The Weather Service warns travel could become extremely dangerous or nearly impossible, especially on Sunday, due to icy roads and bridges. Strong winds after the storm may also lead to downed trees and power outages, with impacts potentially lingering into next week as bitterly cold temperatures slow melting.
Town leaders are urging residents, businesses, and visitors to take the storm seriously and prepare now.
Salisbury: State of Emergency begins Saturday night
The City of Salisbury has declared a State of Emergency effective 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24.
Vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes by 1 p.m. Saturday to allow plowing operations. The city says residential streets will be plowed once snowfall exceeds four inches, after major routes are cleared.
Trash and recycling changes:
-Monday, January 26 pickups move to Saturday, Jan. 31
-Tuesday, January 27 pickups move to Wednesday, Jan. 28
The Salisbury Zoo will be closed Sunday.
An emergency shelter will open Saturday at 6 p.m. at James M. Bennett High School and remain open through Monday.
Easton: Snow Emergency begins at 8 p.m.
The Town of Easton has declared a Snow Emergency effective 8 p.m. Saturday.
Parking is prohibited in metered spaces and posted snow emergency areas. Vehicles parked in violation may be towed at the owner’s expense. Trash pickup is not expected to be delayed, while recycling pickup will depend on the town’s private contractor.
Cambridge: Parking ban begins Saturday at noon
In Cambridge, a Snow Emergency takes effect Saturday at noon. Parking is prohibited on snow emergency routes, with enforcement handled by police to keep roads clear for plowing and emergency response.
Rehoboth Beach: Crews prepared if emergency declared
Rehoboth Beach says Public Works crews have plows and salt ready, with Rehoboth Avenue prioritized for emergency access. Police will be fully staffed throughout the storm.
If a snow emergency is declared, parking would be restricted and towing enforced along Rehoboth Avenue, Bayard Avenue, and State Road.
Dewey Beach: Ice and snow expected Sunday
Dewey Beach officials say freezing rain, ice, and snow are expected early Sunday through Monday morning, with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible.
Plowing will prioritize emergency access routes. Residents are asked to keep vehicles off streets. Private driveways will not be plowed.
Harrington: No street parking during snow events
The City of Harrington is reminding residents that parking on city streets is not permitted during snow events. Sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after snowfall ends.
Dover: One hour rule for key streets
Dover Police say vehicles must be removed within one hour after snowfall begins from State Street, Governors Avenue, Division Street, and Water Street or risk being towed. These streets are critical for emergency response and hospital access.
Milton: Snow Emergency Routes declared
The Town of Milton has declared Snow Emergency Routes effective 11 p.m. Saturday until snow removal operations are complete. Parking is prohibited on designated routes, and violations may result in towing or tickets.
Officials across the region continue to urge residents to prepare now, stay informed through official channels, and limit travel as conditions deteriorate through the weekend.
Chincoteague: State of Emergency declared for Saturday morning
The Town of Chincoteague says it will declare a State of Emergency at 8 a.m. Saturday, in coordination with Accomack and Northampton Counties, ahead of the approaching winter storm.
Mayor Denise Bowden says Public Works crews will begin plowing once snow starts to accumulate and will continue operations as long as conditions require. Residents are asked to avoid parking on streets whenever possible to allow plows to clear roadways.
Town leaders are also warning of dangerously cold temperatures expected to linger after the storm. If a widespread power outage occurs and lasts for a significant period of time, the town says it would open a warming station on the island, with the location announced if needed.
Residents are encouraged to check on neighbors, bring pets indoors, and ensure seasonal or unoccupied homes are monitored for potential frozen or burst pipes.
