ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland is moving into full urgent response mode as a major winter storm approaches this weekend.
Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Emergency and is requesting a federal emergency declaration, citing dangerous winter weather expected to impact the entire state beginning Saturday.
Moore joins Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger in declaring a State of Emergency ahead of the storm.
State officials say the storm could bring heavy snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures, with wind chills near or below zero. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly and become hazardous at times throughout the weekend.
“Keeping our people safe is always our top priority,” Moore said. “Do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Staying off the roads is essential so emergency responders and snow removal crews can do their jobs without delay.”
The declaration marks a shift from preparation to active response. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management will coordinate statewide efforts, with the State Emergency Operations Center staffed throughout the weekend and emergency activation levels increasing Saturday.
Emergency Management Secretary Russell Strickland urged residents to take the threat seriously, pointing to the combination of ice-covered roads and extreme cold as especially dangerous.
Moore’s office says transportation officials have begun brining operations, activated highway emergency centers, and enhanced roadside patrols. The I-95 Express Toll Lanes in Baltimore are set to close Saturday to prioritize snow removal. Transit officials say riders should monitor service alerts closely.
The Maryland State Police are increasing staffing statewide, while the Maryland National Guard has mobilized more than 100 personnel. Guard members are pre-positioning vehicles and equipment to assist with transportation, rescue, and logistical support if needed.
Utilities are also preparing for potential power outages. State leaders say electric companies are staffing crews around the clock, with priority given to hospitals, emergency services, and critical infrastructure.
Health officials are coordinating with hospitals and local agencies, and warming center information will be shared through social media as conditions worsen. The Maryland Department of Disabilities will activate its disability hotline Sunday to help residents access resources and support.
State officials are urging Marylanders to avoid travel, keep devices charged, prepare emergency kits, and check on vulnerable neighbors if it’s safe to do so.
Marylanders can receive alerts and safety information by texting MdReady to 211-631 and also visit mdem.maryland.gov.
