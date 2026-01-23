DELMARVA - Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak is calling for a significant weather event this weekend as a winter storm approaches the peninsula.
As of Friday, Jan. 23, Mike says we are expecting to see a good amount of snow during the early morning hours of Jan. 25. Snowfall rates could be anywhere between 1-2" per hour.
Those farther south and east will have periods of sleet or freezing rain before a transition into rain, according to Mike. Those north and on the mid-shore can expect the transition to sleet and freezing rain but without the later transition to rain.
"The high resolution models are suggesting that we will see an aggressive amount of ice accumulations across the Mid-shore and northern Delaware," Mike says. "Indications are we could see 0.25 - 0.75" of ice (freezing rain) and as much as 1 - 3" of sleet accumulations before we transition back to that brief period of light snow at the end of the storm."
The storm is expected to begin leaving the peninsula late Sunday evening and Sunday night, but in its wake there will be a crash of cold air that will bring us back to sleet and a brief period of snow before the storm completely departs. Mike says that blast of cold air will linger for days, allowing the impacts of the storm to freeze over.
Mike says this forecast could change and will be updated accordingly.
