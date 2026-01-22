RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Abigail Spanberger has declared a State of Emergency as a winter storm is expected to impact much of the Commonwealth from Saturday through Monday morning.
State officials say the slow-moving system is forecast to arrive Saturday morning, Jan. 24, in western Virginia before pushing east throughout the day. Snow and wintry conditions are expected to reach the I-95 corridor by Saturday evening, with lingering impacts across eastern Virginia into early Monday.
The executive order allows state agencies to better prepare for, respond to, and recover from storm-related impacts, while also streamlining coordination with local governments and utility providers.
“Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency ahead of the winter weather event to ensure Virginia is fully prepared to respond and recover,” Spanberger said. “Our top priority is the safety of every Virginian.”
Officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management say coordination is already underway with state agencies, local governments, and private partners to support preparedness and response efforts statewide.
Residents are being urged to stay weather-aware, limit travel when possible, and take steps now to prepare homes, vehicles, and families before conditions worsen.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are pre-treating bridges and roadways and will continue monitoring conditions as the storm develops. VDOT officials note snow removal takes time, and drivers should not expect pavement to be fully cleared during or immediately after the storm.
Interstates and major primary roads will be cleared first, followed by high-traffic secondary roads and routes serving emergency and public facilities. Crews warn that neighborhood streets may not be plowed for several days, depending on snowfall totals and post-storm temperatures.
Meanwhile, Virginia State Police say troopers will be on 12-hour shifts as the storm approaches, actively monitoring road conditions across the state. Police are asking drivers to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary and to give snowplows and emergency vehicles plenty of space.
State officials also remind residents to never use generators or grills indoors, avoid overexertion while shoveling snow, and check on elderly or disabled neighbors during severe weather.
Drivers can monitor road conditions by visiting the 511 Virginia site, using the 511 Virginia mobile app, or calling 511.
More winter weather preparedness tips are available through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management here.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.