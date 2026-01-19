DELAWARE - Several warming centers across Delmarva will be open in the coming days to provide shelter from dangerously cold temperatures.
In Delaware, the state-operated warming stations will be open Tuesday, January 20 and Wednesday, January 21. Officials say the stations will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Stations available in Kent County are:
- Smyrna State Service Center, 200 South DuPont Blvd. STE 101, Smyrna 302-514-4500
- Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover 302-857-5000
And in Sussex County they are:
- Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford Street, Georgetown 302-515-3080
- Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar Street, Laurel 302-875-8402
- Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford 302-628-6700
In Maryland, Somerset County has also announced the Crisfield and Princess Anne Libraries will be open as warming centers Tuesday and Wednesday. The libraries will be open 10 a.m. to 6L45 p.m. both days, according to the Somerset County Health Department.