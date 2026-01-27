CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested a man on 94 counts of child pornography-related offenses in Dorchester County.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Maryland State Police first received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July of 2025. The tip alerted police to multiple video files depicting child sexual abuse material that had been uploaded to an online cloud from a Verizon telephone number.
The Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office then authorized a subpoena to Verizon seeking the information associated with the phone number. Verizon then identified Adam Maxey, 34, of Cambridge as the possible user associated with the account, according to charging documents.
Police then conducted a digital search of the online cloud storage. Investigators report that they discovered multiple CSAM files as well as photos and videos of Maxey himself and a photo of Maxey’s Maryland ID.
A warrant for Maxey’s arrest was issued on Dec. 17, 2025. Maxey was later taken into custody on Jan. 21, 2026, according to court records.
Maxey faces 94 charges of either possession of child pornography or accessing/viewing child pornography. Each count carries up to five years and/or a $2,500 fine, bringing Maxey’s total maximum penalty to 470 years and/or $235,000.
Maxey is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.