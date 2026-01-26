SNOW HILL, Md. - WBOC has learned that the man convicted in connection to the hit-and-run death of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp has been released on parole just over 10 months into his 18-month sentence.
Tyler Mailloux, 25, pleaded guilty in February of 2025 to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death “having known or should reasonably have known that the accident might result in the death of another person and death actually occurred to another.”
The felony charge stemmed from the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of Gavin Knupp in 2022 near Berlin. The teen’s death drew grief and outrage on Delmarva, with the community and Knupp’s family demanding answers and justice. Mailloux was officially charged nearly a year after the fatal incident.
In March of 2025, Mailloux was sentenced to ten years with all but 18 months suspended.
Following his sentence, Mailloux petitioned to be moved to a new unit within Worcester County Jail, allowing him to earn credits towards his sentence. He was previously denied parole in October of 2025.
A Worcester County spokesperson confirmed to WBOC on Monday that Mailloux had been released on parole on Jan. 23, 2026, 310 days after he was sentenced. Information on whether his release is tied to an accumulation of credits towards his sentence has not yet been made publicly available.
Mailloux’s original sentence included 3 years probation following his release.
Further litigation in connection to Gavin Knupp’s death is still underway. Knupp’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Mailloux and several others in June of 2025, with a motions hearing in the case scheduled for mid-February.
WBOC reached out to Knupp’s family upon learning of Mailloux’s early release, but were told through their attorney that they had no comment.