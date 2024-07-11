WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Friends and family of Gavin Knupp marked a solemn milestone Thursday, two years after the Worcester County teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Berlin.
On the day of remembrance, those who knew the 14-year-old reflected on his passions for skateboarding, soccer, surfing, and fishing, even as they continue to advocate for "Justice for Gavin."
A permanent memorial now stands near the spot on Grays Corner Road where Knupp lost his life.
"It's been tough on the entire family," said Ray Knupp, Gavin's father. "We gotta just be there for each other."
"You prepare for it all week, you even think about it a couple months prior, and then the day comes... it's pretty overwhelming," Knupp added.
Gavin's mother Tiffany, who is facing her own legal battle related to alleged embezzlement from the Gavin Knupp Foundation, released a statement.
"The focus should be today on the loss of a much-loved son and the family and friends who continue to grieve his loss while the legal process related to his death moves forward," she said.
John and Nancy Grunewald, whose grandson was Gavin's best friend, visited the memorial on Thursday. Their thoughts were fixed on seeing justice served.
"Everyone misses him. It's just a terrible thing. We hope we get justice," said Nancy Grunewald.
"The wheels of justice turn very slow here. I hope things come about," added John Grunewald.
As the legal process unfolds, the family remains focused on accountability for Gavin's death. Tyler Mailloux, the suspect in the case, faces traffic charges related to the incident.
"I think we're to the point that they have enough evidence and everything, we're confident of where this is going and his day's coming," Ray Knupp remarked.
The legal journey has been fraught with challenges, including the dismissal and subsequent appeal of Mailloux's case to the Maryland Supreme Court, before being refiled. The case returns to Worcester County Circuit Court on Monday for a status hearing at 9 a.m., although Mailloux is not required to attend.