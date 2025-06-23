SNOW HILL, MD - Tyler Mailloux, the man sentenced in connection to the hit-and-run incident that killed Gavin Knupp, has been moved to a new unit in Worcester County Jail, a change could allow him to earn credits towards his sentence.
Mailloux is currently serving an 18 month sentence after taking a plea deal in February 2025.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Mailloux’s attorney filed a petition in April arguing Mailloux was “improperly classified” and placed in a Special Management Area of the Worcester County Jail. That area, Mailloux’s attorney argues, is comparable to solitary confinement.
“[Mailloux] and his counsel have been advised he was placed in this unit because of possible actions by other inmates in the jail, despite no documented reports or any other records reflecting any actual threat to his safety,” the petition reads.
The classification, according to Mailloux’s counsel, also prevents him from earning diminution credits toward his sentence.
“Because of his current arbitrary and improper classification, and Respondents’ denial of his and his counsel’s request for reclassification, he continues to lose the opportunity to earn up to an additional ten days a month reduction of his sentence,” court documents read.
On May 5, Worcester County moved to have the case dismissed. That motion was denied on June 12.
Then, at a motions hearing on June 16, it was revealed in court documents that Mailloux had received the “relief that was requested” and had been moved to a new unit in Worcester County Jail.
“As discussed at the hearing, reclassification has occurred and Petitioner is located in a housing unit where he is eligible to earn diminution credits,” Worcester .
The revelation came in Worcester County’s response to a motion to allow further discovery, which Mailloux’s attorney filed, alleging fraud or extreme circumstances that required further evidence be shared.
While Mailloux reportedly has been moved and will receive opportunities to earn credits towards his sentence, the motion for discovery is still active. Whether the judge presiding over the case allows it to proceed or sides with Worcester County remains to be seen.