ASSATEAGUE IS., MD - Park officials at Assateague Island National Seashore have confirmed a horse was killed after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
The horse has been identified as T3DHT-H, commonly known as Gizmo. She was an 16-year-old Bay female. The collision ocurred on Bayberry within the developed zone, a park spokesperson said.
The Assateague Island National Seashore did not confirm how fast the driver was going or if charges were pending, but reminded visitors that the speed limit is no more than 25 miles per hour throughout the island.
“Wildlife, including horses, is difficult to spot at night and during foggy conditions,” park officials said in a social media post Monday. “Drivers should always be vigilant for pedestrians, bicycles, horses, deer, other wildlife.”
