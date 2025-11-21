SUSSEX CO., Del. - Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have arrested a Guatemalan man previously convicted of sex crimes in Sussex County.
ICE agents say Juventino Gomez Chilel, 33, was convicted of raping a child under 13 and was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison.
On Wednesday, Nov. 19, authorities say he was taken into ICE Philadelphia custody.
Chilel was listed on ICE’s “Worst of the Worst” page of their website, which highlights immigration arrests of those convicted or accused of serious crimes. Those listed on the page are currently in ICE custody or have already been removed from the country.