BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have released details on a crash involving a tractor trailer transporting a crane in Bridgeville on Monday afternoon.
According to investigators, a Peterbilt Motors Co. tractor was travelling south on Sussex Highway towards Redden Road at about 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 24. At the same time, police say a Ford Bronco and a GMC Canyon were stopped at a red light on Redden Road. When their light turned green, both the Bronco and the Canyon entered the intersection.
Police say the tractor ran the red light and struck the Bronco before overturning on top of the Canyon.
The driver of the Bronco, a 36-year-old woman from Felton, and the driver of the Canyon, a 76-year-old man from Bridgeville, were taken to a nearby hospital for luckily only minor injuries and later released.
The driver of the Peterbilt tractor, a 58-year-old Dagsboro man, was not injured. Police say he has been cited for failing to stop at a red light.
Chopper 16 was overhead as first responders worked to clear the scene of the crash. The roadway was closed for about four hours.