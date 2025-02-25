SNOW HILL, MD - Tyler Mailloux has taken a plea deal in connection to the 2022 death of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp.
Mailloux’s jury trial was set to begin on Monday, March 3. During an over-seven-hour motions hearing on February 25, however, Mailloux pleaded guilty to one felony count out of 17 various misdemeanors and felonies he faced in Worcester County Circuit Court.
"I'm very pleased that we were able to deliver this result for our community," said Worcester County State's Attorney Kristin Heiser. "This has been a case that has, obviously, been in the public eye and pending for quite some time."
Mailloux pleaded guilty to felony “failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, having known or should reasonably have known that the accident might result in the death of another person and death actually occurred to another.”
Gavin Knupp, 14, was killed over two years ago in a hit-and-run crash near Berlin. His death sent shockwaves through Delmarva, with neighbors across the peninsula and his family demanding both answers and justice.
Given the somber circumstances surrounding this case, Heiser said it's difficult to call Tuesday an outright win.
"There is so much loss and so much grief and so much tragedy in this case and so many of the cases that we handle, that, we look for justice, you know, we don't consider it to be a victory," said Heiser. "I'm sure the Knupp family is heartened by the fact that there is accountability, but certainly nothing is going to make up for the loss of their son."
Mailloux admitted to driving the car that fatally struck Gavin Knupp on July 11, 2022. He has waived his right to a jury trial Tuesday, and his pretrial release has been revoked. He was handcuffed in court and remanded to the custody of the Worcester County Detention Center pending sentencing. That sentencing is currently scheduled for March 19 at 9:30 a.m.
Mailloux faces a maximum of 10 years behind bars. State prosecutors are currently recommending the 10-year sentence with all but 3 years and 227 days suspended.
"There's a reason for the state's recommendation that's important and meaningful to the family, and I think fair," said Heiser. "The calculations of that recommendation were discussed and debated and critically thought about for so long, I mean years at this point."
The Knupp family's attorney, Neil Dubovsky, sent a statement on behalf of the family late Tuesday:
“Today was an emotional but gratifying day. For the first time since our nightmare started, we saw the person who took our son and brother begin to be held accountable. We want to again thank Kris Heiser and her team for their tireless efforts to help make this happen. Nothing will bring Gavin back and our fight is far from over, but today was a meaningful step in the right direction. And for that we are grateful.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.