SALISBURY, MD - NBA superstar Michael Jordan's private jet has landed at Salisbury Airport as the White Marlin Open is underway in Ocean City.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano made the announcement of the plane's arrival on social media on Wednesday.
"We were thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan’s private jet this week as he touched down for the White Marlin Open — the world’s largest and richest billfish tournament, right here on the Eastern Shore!"
Jordan's yacht "Catch 23" has been a frequent sight in past White Marlin Open competitions. It is unclear if Jordan is out fishing himself in this year's tournament.
"It’s always great to see our airport serving as a gateway to high-profile events like this, bringing in visitors, boosting our local economy, and showcasing everything Wicomico County has to offer," Giordano said.