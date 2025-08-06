Michael Jordan Plane

Courtesy of Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano

 Julie Giordano

SALISBURY, MD - NBA superstar Michael Jordan's private jet has landed at Salisbury Airport as the White Marlin Open is underway in Ocean City.

Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano made the announcement of the plane's arrival on social media on Wednesday.

"We were thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan’s private jet this week as he touched down for the White Marlin Open — the world’s largest and richest billfish tournament, right here on the Eastern Shore!"

Jordan's yacht "Catch 23" has been a frequent sight in past White Marlin Open competitions. It is unclear if Jordan is out fishing himself in this year's tournament.

"It’s always great to see our airport serving as a gateway to high-profile events like this, bringing in visitors, boosting our local economy, and showcasing everything Wicomico County has to offer," Giordano said.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

