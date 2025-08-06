SNOW HILL, MD - WBOC has learned a Greenbelt, MD woman has been accused of accepting nearly $500K over 10 years in full-time salary pay as a law clerk while working full-time elsewhere and has been cited for official misconduct.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC on Wednesday, Bridget Lowrie was hired as a law clerk by former District Two Administrative Judge Gerald Vaughn Purnell in 2015. The Office of of the State Prosecutor says Purnell offered Lowrie a full-time salary after agreeing to let her work as needed and at the request of the judge.
As WBOC first reported, Purnell was also cited for official misconduct in the investigation. As Administrative Judge for District Two, Purnell oversaw district courts in Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties.
Investigators say Lowrie worked at Chesapeake College and was hired as an adjunct professor at another college teaching criminal justice courses while she was paid full-time as a District Two law clerk under Purnell. Over a period of about 10 years, prosecutors say she received about $485,000 in the law clerk position.
While employed under Purnell, the Judiciary updated both its policies on outside employment and teleworking, both of which Lowrie disregarded, according to court documents.
On June 7, 2024, investigators say members of the Judiciary became concerned when they learned Lowrie had been employed as District Two law clerk for about 10 years, but other District Two employees had not seen her and did not know who she was.
On June 12, 2024, the Judiciary’s Human Resource Department reached out to Lowrie regarding her employment, according to investigators. Officials say she resigned the next day.
On July 24, Lowrie was issued a civil citation for official misconduct and ordered to pay $10,000 in fines by September.