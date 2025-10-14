SALISBURY, Md. - Firefighters from numerous stations were on the scene of a house fire Monday evening in Wicomico County.
The Salisbury Fire Department say they, along with Hebron, Delmar, Fruitland, Mardela, and Parsonsburg firefighters, were called to Oxbridge Drive on reports of a significant fire on Oct. 13.
Neighbors say they heard multiple loud booms, with flames erupting from the home before emergency vehicles rushed in around just after 5:30 p.m.
The Salisbury Fire Marshal, Maryland State Fire Marshal, the Red Cross, and Delmarva Power were also on the scene to assist, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire began inside the home's attached garage, but the cause is still under investigation.
Five people have been displaced due to the fire and one adult was treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Fire Marshal's Office, but luckily, no fatalities have been reported.
The total damage caused by the fire is estimated at $400,000.