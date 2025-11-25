WICOMICO COUNTY, Md -- Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced a $2.495 million judgement this week against an Eastern Shore landlord accused of sexually harassing and assaulting tenants, marking one of the state’s largest housing-discrimination rulings.
The judgement, issued by the Wicomico County Circuit Court, stems from a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Division against Eric Sessoms and Mt. Vernon Group LLC. Sessoms managed rental properties for the company and, according to the state, routinely targeted women facing housing instability
Investigators said Sessoms offered reduced rent or other housing benefits in exchange for sexual favors and subjected tenants and applicants to unwanted advances, voyeurism, coercive behavior and sexual assault. Seventeen women will receive payment as part of the order.
WBOC previously reported on this incident back in July of 2024.
The court found Sessoms and Mt. Vernon Group violated both the federal Fair Housing Act and Maryland’s housing discrimination laws. The ruling permanently bars Sessoms from working in the residential rental industry and requires Mt. Vernon Group to appoint a new resident agent and conduct annual training on gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment.
The $2.495 million judgement includes $2.325 million in compensation for women harmed by the conduct and $170,000 in civil penalties owed to the state. The court also ordered the defendants to pay $111,711.25 to cover the state’s investigation and litigation costs.
“This $2.49 million judgment puts predatory landlords on notice that we will hold them accountable,” Brown said in a statement. “These survivors showed tremendous courage coming forward, and today’s ruling ensures they receive justice. No one should have to endure sexual harassment to keep a roof over their head.”
The Attorney General’s Office urged tenants and prospective tenants to report suspected civil-rights violations by emailing civilrights@oag.maryland.gov, calling 410-576-6300, or submitting a complaint through the office’s website.