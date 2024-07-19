BALTIMORE, MD - A local landlord has been accused by the Maryland Attorney General (AG) of taking advantage of and sexually harassing multiple female renters in what the AG describes as “egregious conduct” in a civil lawsuit.
Landlord Eric Sessoms, of the Mt. Vernon Group, has been accused by the AG’s Civil Rights Division of demanding sex in lieu of rent payments from vulnerable women.
The civil suit, filed Friday, July 19th, is the first lawsuit brought forward by the Civil Rights Division of the Attorney General’s Office.
“It is a historic day for the Office of the Attorney General and the State of Maryland,” said Attorney General Anthony G. Brown before outlining the case against Sessoms.
One woman, according to the AG’s Office, said Sessoms promised to reduce her rent if she would have sex with him. When she refused, prosecutors say Sessoms illegally evicted her.
In another incident, the Attorney General’s Office says Sessoms exposed himself to a homeless woman and placed her hand on his genitals.
Brown underscored the power imbalance inherent in sexual harassment and the landlord-renter relationship, saying Sessoms exploited the victims’ vulnerability to make sexual demands.
“You cannot sexually harass your tenants,” Brown said Friday. “You cannot demand sex for rent. You cannot retaliate against tenants who rebuff your advances.”
At least 5 women have come forward with allegations against Sessoms and the Mt. Vernon Group, the Attorney General says. The AG’s Office says there are more women across Maryland who have been targeted and ask that victims come forward.
The Attorney General say Sessoms began serving as a landlord as early as 2018 in Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties. According to Maryland Legal Aid, a lawsuit was previously filed against Sessoms accusing him of managing unlicensed and dangerous properties in Somerset County.
The AG’s office said they will be monitoring for any retaliation and have promised to protect any potential victims.
On Friday, WBOC reached out to Sessoms who said he had “no idea” about the suit before hanging up on us. The Attorney General's Office tells WBOC they were required to give Sessoms 7 days notice of the suit, which was filed Friday morning in Wicomico County.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.