DELAWARE - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has declared a state of emergency in the First State as the continued federal government shutdown threatens to interrupt the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in just days.
Meyer says beginning Nov. 1, SNAP benefits providing basic food for 120,000 Delawareans will be in jeopardy if the federal government has not reopened.
On Wednesday, Oct. 29, Meyer announced he was taking three actions in response to the looming interruptions. Meyer first declared a state of emergency to fund SNAP benefits on a week-by-week basis beginning next week.
Meyer then announced renewed support for Delaware’s food banks and pantries to provide for the needy, including federal workers who have been furloughed amid the shutdown. Meyer goes on to urge Delawareans to donate to state, local, and religious organizations providing food assistance for those in need.
“This is a time when Delawareans can really come together and help one another,” Meyer said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Finally, Meyer said the state legislature was being called back into session to address a $400 million revenue shortfall that the governor blamed on President Donald Trump’s tax policies.
“We must work together across party lines to develop responsible solutions that will protect our children, teachers, healthcare workers, and public safety, as well as the lives and livelihoods of all Delawareans,” Meyer said.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also recently declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth ahead of the SNAP funding lapse, though, unlike Meyer, placed blame squarely on Congressional Democrats.
“I refuse to let hungry Virginians be used as ‘leverage’ by Congressional Democrats,” Youngkin said on Oct. 23. “I am declaring a State of Emergency due to the Democrat Shutdown to protect hungry Virginians in need.”
In Maryland, Democratic Governor Wes Moore said the state would not be funding SNAP through emergency measures, citing no assurances that the Trump Administration would reimburse Maryland for the program’s funding as has been the case in past shutdowns.
“During previous shutdowns, the State of Maryland received reimbursement for federal expenses incurred from critical programs,” Moore said. “The Trump Administration has provided zero assurance that our state will receive reimbursement—even if Maryland were to cover SNAP benefits in the absence of federal funding. And as recent history has shown, President Trump’s targeted attacks on Democratic priorities, programs and states only further diminishes our confidence in being made whole.”