RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth as the federal government’s shutdown is expected to interrupt the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on Nov. 1.
Youngkin says the state of emergency, announced on Oct. 23, will allow hunger relief to continue for Virginians most in-need, even without federal funding. The declaration allows Youngkin to expand emergency funds to “protect the health, welfare, and safety of Virginians” according to his office.
In his announcement, Youngkin placed blame for the shutdown squarely on Congressional Democrats, referring to the situation as a “Democrat Shutdown.”
“The Democrat Shutdown will cause SNAP benefits to run out for over 850,000 Virginians in need starting November 1, 2025,” Youngkin said in a statement on Thursday. “I refuse to let hungry Virginians be used as ‘leverage’ by Congressional Democrats. I am declaring a State of Emergency due to the Democrat Shutdown to protect hungry Virginians in need.”
Youngkin went on to call on Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Time Kaine to “end this nonsense” and vote to pass the Republican-proposed funding resolution.
Senator Kaine fired back on social media shortly after Youngkin’s announcement.
“Trump's Big, Ugly Bill permanently ripped SNAP benefits away from tens of thousands of Virginians,” Kaine said in a social media post. “You supported it. Since you care now, I'm sure you'll join my call on Trump to use unspent USDA funds to pay for SNAP during his shutdown.”
Prior to Youngkin’s state of emergency announcement, the Accomack County Department of Social Services warned of the impending SNAP benefits lapse if the federal government shutdown has not ended by Oct. 28.
“We recognize the serious impact this disruption will have on Virginians who rely on this program,” the department said. “This incredibly challenging development could most rapidly be resolved by the U.S. Senate voting for the continuing resolution that has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives.”