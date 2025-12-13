DELMARVA - A quiet Saturday is expected to give way to another chance for snow on Delmarva, and WBOC will continue to provide updates both over the air and online.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says much of the peninsula could see a decent snowfall early Sunday, Dec. 14, into Sunday afternoon. While we are in no way expecting a major winter storm, snow accumulations could create slippery conditions as Delmarva heads out to Sunday services in the morning.
Heavier amounts of snow, 3-5 inches if the storm overperforms, are possible closer to the I-95 corridor. Those totals are expected to be progressively lighter the further south you live on Delmarva, with the Mid-Shore and most of Delaware expected to see between 1-3 inches.
WBOC will be live on the air for WBOC News This Morning beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday. After that, you can catch a special winter weather livestream on our WBOC News App, website, and Facebook page at both 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest on the snow.
Be sure to send any pictures of the snow to news@wboc.com or via Facebook message! We will continue to track the potential snow throughout the weekend and provide updates. Tune in to our broadcasts, and check in on our News and Weather Apps, website, and social media pages to stay in the know!