PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The body of a missing Princess Anne waterman has been recovered about ten days after his vessel was found unmanned in the waters off Somerset County.
Gregg Allan Thomas was first reported overdue to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other local agencies after setting out to harvest oysters. Shortly after, on Dec. 1, Thomas’ 40-foot vessel “Olivia Grace II” was found in gear but unmanned near Holland Straits north of Smith Island.
Surface and sonar searches, as well as dive team operations, were launched to find Thomas. Fellow watermen and community members joined the search, many of whom told WBOC they knew the man well.
On Dec. 11, at about 11:30 a.m., the DNR Police say a flight crew spotted a body near the southwestern shore of South Marsh Island in Tangier Sound while conducting an aerial search. Authorities confirmed it was Thomas on Thursday night.
Gregg Allan Thomas was 65.